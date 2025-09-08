Edmonds police ask public help after violent assault on two women





A male suspect, a 48-year-old Edmonds resident, violently assaulted two female employees before fleeing the business on foot. Multiple witnesses pointed responding officers in the direction of the suspect, and he was taken into custody nearby and without incident.





The suspect made statements acknowledging his involvement in the assault, but it is unclear at this time as to the motive. Detectives will be responding to assist.





Both victims are adult females. One was transported to Swedish Edmonds, and the other was transported to Harborview. It is believed that both victims suffered a violent assault as arriving officers found them both unconscious. Officers are continuing to learn more as this investigation unfolds. No additional information will be released about the victims at this time.





If you were in the area and believe you may have seen the suspect leaving the business or have any additional information, please call 425-407-3999 so that an officer can contact you. EPD would also like to thank the witnesses at the scene who assisted us in locating the suspect in this investigation.









