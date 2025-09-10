Edmonds Art Studio Tour September 20-21, 2025

Wednesday, September 10, 2025


Join us for our annual 2025 Edmonds Art Studio Tour September 20 & 21, 2025 from 10am–5pm.

The free, self-guided Edmonds Art Studio Tour is offered once a year as an opportunity to visit the private studios of local artists in the Edmonds area. 

It is held on the third weekend in September and is run by an all-volunteer committee of local artists. This fun community event offers an opportunity to purchase handmade work, see new art being created, or just visit and ask questions of the artists. Everyone is welcome!

Map and artist information here or use the QR code above.


Posted by DKH at 10:44 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  