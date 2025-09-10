

Join us for our annual 2025 Edmonds Art Studio Tour September 20 & 21, 2025 from 10am–5pm. Join us for our annual 2025 Edmonds Art Studio Tour September 20 & 21, 2025 from 10am–5pm.





It is held on the third weekend in September and is run by an all-volunteer committee of local artists. This fun community event offers an opportunity to purchase handmade work, see new art being created, or just visit and ask questions of the artists. Everyone is welcome!













The free, self-guided Edmonds Art Studio Tour is offered once a year as an opportunity to visit the private studios of local artists in the Edmonds area.