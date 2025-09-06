Bicyclist rescued after fall from trail at St. Edwards

Saturday, September 6, 2025

Photos courtesy Shoreline Fire

Our firefighters train constantly and this kind of technical rescue is one of the things they train for.

Saturday morning September 6, 2025 just after 9am, teams were dispatched to a Trail Rescue at St. Edwards Park in Kenmore for a mountain biking accident. The rider had gone over their handlebars and down the wooded hillside.

The trail, popular with hikers, is very steep, dropping down to Lake Washington. Ravines full of trees and vegetation fill the hillside.

Due to the location and terrain, a high-angle rope rescue response was required.

The responding units were:
Rope rescue operations were initiated to safely access, stabilize and extract the patient.

Following the rescue, the patient was transported by aid car to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

The operation was completed successfully with no additional injuries reported to responders.


Posted by DKH at 11:27 PM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  