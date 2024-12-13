Wreaths on veterans graves 2023

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Wreaths Across America at Evergreen-Washelli, Saturday December 14, 2024, 11am at the Veterans' Memorial Park section. 11111 Aurora Ave N, Seattle WA 98133.





During a short, military ceremony, eight ceremonial wreaths will be placed to honor those who served in the United States Armed Forces.





Join other volunteers to help place wreaths on headstones of veterans' graves.











