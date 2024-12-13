Wreaths Across America at Evergreen-Washelli, Saturday December 14, 2024

Friday, December 13, 2024

Wreaths on veterans graves 2023
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Wreaths Across America at Evergreen-Washelli, Saturday December 14, 2024, 11am at the Veterans' Memorial Park section. 11111 Aurora Ave N, Seattle WA 98133.

During a short, military ceremony, eight ceremonial wreaths will be placed to honor those who served in the United States Armed Forces.

Join other volunteers to help place wreaths on headstones of veterans' graves.

This is an annual project of the Veterans Memorial Wreath Foundation


