Online workshop: Declutter your home and sort sentimental items

Monday, December 2, 2024

Declutter your home and sort sentimental items in this online workshop

Tuesday, December 3, 6-7pm

Learn with professional organizer, Natalie Vanderpump, how to declutter your home's remaining areas.

Learn how to navigate the emotional challenge of letting go of sentimental items like photos, letters and your children’s creations while honoring your memories.

Sponsored by the King County Library System

Register here


Posted by DKH at 2:21 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  