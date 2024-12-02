Online workshop: Declutter your home and sort sentimental items
Monday, December 2, 2024
Tuesday, December 3, 6-7pm
Learn with professional organizer, Natalie Vanderpump, how to declutter your home's remaining areas.
Learn how to navigate the emotional challenge of letting go of sentimental items like photos, letters and your children’s creations while honoring your memories.
Sponsored by the King County Library System
Register here
Sponsored by the King County Library System
Register here
0 comments:
Post a Comment