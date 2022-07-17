Vaccination clinic at Senior Activity Center in Shoreline Friday for 6 months and older
Sunday, July 17, 2022
Free COVID-19 vaccinates for adults and children 6 months and older on Friday July 22, 2022 from 9am to 3pm at the Shoreline / LFP Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE #1, Shoreline WA 98155.
Vaccines and boosters are free - no insurance required. Everyone is welcome, regardless of immigration status.
Registration:
- Use the QR codes in the flyer - they will take you right to the page to make an appointment; or
- Pfizer 6 months to 4 years and Moderna 6 months to 5 years; bit.ly/Shoreline6mo
- Adults and children age 5 and older: bit.ly/Shoreline5up
For information about special accomodations
- call 206-477-3977
- or email PublicHealthAccommodations@kingcounty.gov
Masks and social distancing required.
Information about safety:kingcounty.gov/vaccine
