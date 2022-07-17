Book review by Aarene Storms: Awesome Dog 5000

Marty, Skyler and Ralph aren't popular kids at their school until they discover Awesome Dog 5000, the robotic dog that can fly at 300 miles per hour and plays "fetch" with an atomic cannon.





When the kids and their fabulous robot dog accidently mess with a genius super-villain with a lab full of crazy potions, things get wild -- and silly.



Fans of Dog Man, the Wimpy Kid, and all things ridiculous will love this slapstick episodic tale of science-gone-silly. First in a series.



Recommended for ages 8 to adult. No kissing, no cussing, but one character does get transformed into an evil pirate bunny with 20-foot-tall buttcheeks. Don't say I didn't warn you.





Aarene Storms is a librarian who reads and reviews books for all ages. She can be reached at aarenex@haikufarm.net











