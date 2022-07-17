Beach Blanket Bingo

Sunday, July 17, 2022

Beach Blanket Bingo in the Park,
Saturday, July 23, 5-7 pm
Richmond Beach Community Park (aka Library Park)

Bingo in the Park - Bring your family, friends, picnic blanket, some dinner and prepare to win some fun Richmond Beach themed bingo prizes.

Just like last year, it's super accessible ($1 to play 10 bingo games), we'll have prizes for the winners, beanie babies flung by a giant slingshot for the kiddos, great music for everyone.



