Trish Campbell selected to serve as Shoreline Schools Executive Director of Student Services

Trish Campbell, new Executive Director

of Student Services for Shoreline Schools Trish Campbell has been selected to serve as the Shoreline Schools Executive Director of Student Services, announced Superintendent Susana Reyes. Trish Campbell has been selected to serve as the Shoreline Schools Executive Director of Student Services, announced Superintendent Susana Reyes.





The appointment is subject to approval by the Shoreline School Board. Trish succeeds Becca Anderson, who accepted a position at another school district.





Prior to her time in Marysville, Trish worked as a special education administrator in Seattle Public Schools. Trish has over 20 years of experience teaching special education and leading student services in the state of Washington.









A graduate of Mariner High School, Trish holds her teaching credentials from Temple University, a master's degree in Special Education from Seattle University, and her administrative credentials from the University of Washington. Trish enjoys spending time with her four adult children, all of whom serve in the area of student and social services.



“Trish’s history of serving all students with compassion, integrity, and high standards aligns well with the vision of Shoreline Schools,” says Superintendent Susana Reyes. “We welcome her to the district and look forward to her expertise benefitting our entire Shoreline Schools community.”



She brings a wide range of experience, including coaching Special Olympics, mentoring new leaders, and developing community partnerships.A graduate of Mariner High School, Trish holds her teaching credentials from Temple University, a master's degree in Special Education from Seattle University, and her administrative credentials from the University of Washington. Trish enjoys spending time with her four adult children, all of whom serve in the area of student and social services.

Trish joins Shoreline Schools from the Marysville School District, where she has served as the Executive Director of Student Services and Special Education.