Trish Campbell selected to serve as Shoreline Schools Executive Director of Student Services
Monday, July 4, 2022
|Trish Campbell, new Executive Director
of Student Services for Shoreline Schools
The appointment is subject to approval by the Shoreline School Board. Trish succeeds Becca Anderson, who accepted a position at another school district.
Trish joins Shoreline Schools from the Marysville School District, where she has served as the Executive Director of Student Services and Special Education.
Prior to her time in Marysville, Trish worked as a special education administrator in Seattle Public Schools. Trish has over 20 years of experience teaching special education and leading student services in the state of Washington.
She brings a wide range of experience, including coaching Special Olympics, mentoring new leaders, and developing community partnerships.
A graduate of Mariner High School, Trish holds her teaching credentials from Temple University, a master's degree in Special Education from Seattle University, and her administrative credentials from the University of Washington. Trish enjoys spending time with her four adult children, all of whom serve in the area of student and social services.
“Trish’s history of serving all students with compassion, integrity, and high standards aligns well with the vision of Shoreline Schools,” says Superintendent Susana Reyes. “We welcome her to the district and look forward to her expertise benefitting our entire Shoreline Schools community.”
