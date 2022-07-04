Scene on the Sound: The Norwegian Bliss

Monday, July 4, 2022

 
Photo by Tim Davis

The cruise ship Norwegian Bliss sailed out of Puget Sound on Friday, July 1, 2022, headed for Alaska.

As the 3rd ship in the Breakaway Plus class, Norwegian Bliss is designed with features and amenities to offer guests the ultimate Alaska cruising experience. 

Homeported in Seattle, the Bliss sails seasonally from Seattle to Alaska. Norwegian Bliss is the youngest ship cruising the Last Frontier. 

The Bliss holds 4,000 passengers on 20 decks, multiple pools and waterslides and 30 bars and restaurants.



