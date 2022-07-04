LFP Safety Day for Kids on July 16, 2022

Photo by Danny Nee on Unsplash On Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 10:00am to 3:00pm, the Lake Forest Park Police Department is hosting a Safety Day for Kids. On Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 10:00am to 3:00pm, the Lake Forest Park Police Department is hosting a Safety Day for Kids.





This new event will focus on children being safe while getting outside to bike, hike, and enjoy water activities.





Included in the activities is an obstacle course where children can learn about stop signs, crosswalks, approaching corners, and being considerate around other bikes and groups of people.





King County Search and Rescue representatives and Lake Forest Park Police officers will talk about outdoor and water safety, and 25 bicycle helmets and 100 lifejackets will be given away to children and adults with disabilities (on a first-come, first-served basis).





A K9 unit will also be there and there will be free “safety bags” for the children.















