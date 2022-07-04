Collision on Aurora at N 141st blocks lanes for three hours

Monday, July 4, 2022

Photo courtesy Seattle Police traffic cam

A collision on Aurora Ave N at N 141St St around 10pm on Sunday, July 3, 2022 blocked all northbound and southbound lanes for three hours. 

Seattle Police report that this was a fatal car/pedestrian collision. The driver remained on scene and is participating in the investigation

Drivers were advised to seek other routes.

This appears to be the same location as a previous crash on Tuesday (see previous article)



Posted by DKH at 4:06 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  