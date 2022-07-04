Collision on Aurora at N 141st blocks lanes for three hours

Photo courtesy Seattle Police traffic cam





A collision on Aurora Ave N at N 141St St around 10pm on Sunday, July 3, 2022 blocked all northbound and southbound lanes for three hours.





Seattle Police report that this was a fatal car/pedestrian collision. The driver remained on scene and is participating in the investigation





Drivers were advised to seek other routes.





This appears to be the same location as a previous crash on Tuesday ( see previous article











