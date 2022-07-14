The Zaniac at Cromwell Park Sunday - family comedy experience

The Zaniac Comedy Show at Cromwell Park!

Sunday, July 17, 3:30pm

Family program, all ages welcome.





Presented by Alex Zerbe, the Zaniac

With the energy of 1,000 suns, The Zaniac moves like an untamed rubber band around the stage. Jaws will drop as the audience braces itself against an onslaught of physical and verbal comedy, eccentric juggling tricks, and wacky rap songs in the ultimate family comedy experience!Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library.