Free Summer Meals for Kids and Teens @ the Shoreline Library
Thursday, July 14, 2022
Mondays - Fridays,
June 21 - August 26, 2022
from 1-2pm
Ages 1 to 18.
Nourish your body and brain while you read this summer. Enjoy a FREE lunch and be a Summer Reader!
Healthy HIP Packs (food and snacks for the weekend) will be available on Fridays.
In-person event. Seating is limited. No registration required. Safety guidelines and current protocol followed.
Shoreline Library 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155
In partnership with Hunger Intervention Program.
