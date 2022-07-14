Free Summer Meals for Kids and Teens @ the Shoreline Library!

June 21 - August 26, 2022

from 1-2pm



Ages 1 to 18.



Nourish your body and brain while you read this summer. Enjoy a FREE lunch and be a Summer Reader!





Healthy HIP Packs (food and snacks for the weekend) will be available on Fridays.



In-person event. Seating is limited. No registration required. Safety guidelines and current protocol followed.





Shoreline Library 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155



In partnership with Hunger Intervention Program.







Mondays - Fridays,