Primary election ballots will soon arrive
Thursday, July 14, 2022
KCE is projecting 45% turnout for this election. In 2020, Primary turnout in King County reached 56%. In 2018, voters turned out at 43%.
The Primary election ballot will feature 162 candidates across 52 offices, 42 contested Precinct Committee Officer races, and six ballot measures. Voters’ pamphlets, featuring statements from each candidate and about each measure, will arrive in mailboxes later this week. Voters can also access a personalized voters’ guide on My Voter Information.
Voters will receive their ballots in the coming days and should have them by the Monday, July 18 mail delivery. Voters who have not received their ballots by Monday can call King County Elections at 206-296-VOTE (8683).
Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, August 2, or returned to one of the 76 drop boxes locations across the county, including the newest locations in Woodinville and Queen Anne. Drop boxes are open 24-hours, seven days a week, until 8pm sharp on Election Day.
The deadline to register to vote online is July 25. Voters can register and vote through 8pm on Election Day at any of KCE’s Vote Center locations. All voters are encouraged to track their ballot to make sure their voice heard.
0 comments:
Post a Comment