Local resident named to Dean's List at Dickinson College
Thursday, July 14, 2022
A graduate of Shorewood High School, she is the daughter of Don and Shelly Hogan of Shoreline, Wash.
Dickinson College, located in historic Carlisle, Pa., was chartered in 1783. The private, liberal-arts college is nationally recognized for its cross-disciplinary, active approach to learning, international education, civic engagement and its commitment to teaching its students about sustainability across the curriculum, the community and the globe. www.dickinson.edu.
