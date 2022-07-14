Cultural Dance and Potluck Saturday at Shoreline Community College
Thursday, July 14, 2022
Cultural Dance and Potluck Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 6:00-8:30pm at Shoreline Community College PUB Dining Hall, Bldg #9000, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Free music and dance community event featuring JHP Legacy and Dabuli.
Dabuli shares arts and cultural heritage of Nepal and the Himalayan region to build strong communities.
JHP shares traditional African music and dance to bring people together.
Beginning with a potluck, if you would like to share, bring a dish!
Sponsored by Shoreline Community College and City of Shoreline. Contact Suni Tolton stolton@shorelinewa.gov or 206-801-2256 with any questions.
