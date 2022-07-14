Cultural Dance and Potluck Saturday at Shoreline Community College

Thursday, July 14, 2022

Cultural Dance and Potluck Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 6:00-8:30pm at Shoreline Community College PUB Dining Hall, Bldg #9000, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133

Free music and dance community event featuring JHP Legacy and Dabuli. 

Dabuli shares arts and cultural heritage of Nepal and the Himalayan region to build strong communities. 

JHP shares traditional African music and dance to bring people together. 

Beginning with a potluck, if you would like to share, bring a dish! 

Sponsored by Shoreline Community College and City of Shoreline. Contact Suni Tolton stolton@shorelinewa.gov or 206-801-2256 with any questions.



Posted by DKH at 3:50 AM
Tags: , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  