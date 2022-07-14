Bands, Beer and Ticket Bundles for ShoreLake Battle of the Bands
Thursday, July 14, 2022
2022 ShoreLake Battle of the Bands
August 1, 2, and 6, 2022
Pfingst Animal Acres Park in Lake Forest Park
ShoreLake Arts is excited to announce that ShoreLake Battle of the Bands is less than three weeks away. Buy your tickets now and save. Ticket options include multi day tickets packages and a limited edition collectable glass which can be used to purchase beer at a discount.
Whether you’re a “One Hit Wonder” - coming for just one night $7.00, a “Platinum Record” coming for all three nights $18.00 or taking home the “Grammy” all three nights plus the special collectible glass and beer $30.00, we can’t wait for you to discover and support your favorite local band. Tickets are on sale now.
The City of Lake Forest Park will be rockin’ on August 1 and 2, where each night five local bands compete to make it to the finals on August 6. Which band will take home the grand prize and studio time at the world famous Robert Lang Studios? Come vote for the People’s Choice Award and make your voice heard.
All shows will feature a beer garden (21+) with craft brews provided by Monka Brewing Co., and Food Trucks.
ShoreLake Arts is proud to present this event with major support from Jack Malek of Windermere, Robert Lang Studios, Robert Lang Studios Academy, Annex Room Studio, Mackie, Monka Brewing Co., the City of Lake Forest Park, ArtsWA, National Endowment for the Arts, and individual donors, like you.
Questions can be emailed to Teresa at programs@shorelakearts.org
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
