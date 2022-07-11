Sound Transit work will close a section of NE 175th overnight
Monday, July 11, 2022
|Detour route
It will take one working night to complete work, but multiple contingency nights have been added, in the case that the work becomes delayed.
- Thursday night, July 14th, to Friday Morning, July 15th
- Additional work will resume Monday to Wednesday, July 18th to July 20th
Local access will be maintained for residents.
The closure will be utilized for guideway construction as part of the Lynnwood Link Extension Light Rail project.
Residents should expect noise from heavy equipment and vehicles.
0 comments:
Post a Comment