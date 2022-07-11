I-5, SR 104 ramps to close overnight for light rail work this week

Monday, July 11, 2022

There will be several overnight lane ramp closures on SR 104 and I-5 this week as Sound Transit contractor crews continue work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension

Please plan ahead for the following closures:
  • The northbound I-5 off-ramp to eastbound SR 104 will close nightly from 8pm to 4:30am the following morning Monday, July 11 through the morning of Thursday, July 14.
  • The northbound I-5 off-ramp to westbound SR 104 will close nightly from 9pm to 4am the following morning Monday, July 11 through the morning of Thursday, July 14.
  • The eastbound and westbound SR 104 on-ramps to northbound I-5 will close nightly from 8pm to 4:30am the following morning Monday, July 11 through the morning of Friday, July 15.
  • The HOV direct access ramps to connecting SR 104 and I-5 will close nightly at 10pm and reopen the following morning at 5am beginning Monday, July 11 through the morning of Friday, July 15.


