Plastic Free July - Bathroom

Shampoo bottles, toothpaste, toothbrushes, combs, and brushes, liquid soap containers, body scrubbers — all plastic.

There are shampoo bars. Here is a link to shampoo bars https://www.almostzerowaste.com/eco-friendly-shampoo-and-conditioner-bars/





Be careful about shipping internationally, as that just adds to your carbon footprint. There are several US and Canadian companies. Ace Hardware and Rite Aid sell shampoo bars.



Toothpaste can contain microplastics.





How do you know if there are microplastics in your toothpaste? If your toothpaste has little balls or specs of glitter, those are microplastics or microbeads.





Check the label for these ingredients

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyethylene glycol,

Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA)

Polyethylene terephthalate.

Proctor and Gamble has removed microplastics from their products. It takes more work to find tooth cleaning products that do not come in a plastic tube.



