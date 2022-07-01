Previous voters' pamphlet Shoreline City Council seeks volunteers for voters’ pamphlet pro and con committees for Shoreline Proposition 1: Maintenance and Operations Levy for Public Safety and Community Services Shoreline City Council seeks volunteers for voters’ pamphlet pro and con committees for Shoreline Proposition 1: Maintenance and Operations Levy for Public Safety and Community Services

At its June 28 meeting, the Shoreline City Council indicated that they intend to move forward with placing a maintenance and operations levy for public safety and community services on the November 8, 2022, general election ballot. This levy would replace the 2016 maintenance and operations levy that expires at the end of this year.





In response will be statements in support and opposition to the ballot measure. State law requires the City Council to appoint two committees to draft the pro and con statements.





The committees can have no more than three members each; however, the committees may seek advice from any person or persons. The committees will also have an opportunity to write a rebuttal statement to the other side’s statement.



Individuals interested in applying for one of the committee positions should submit a community service application no later than Thursday, July 21 at 10:00am.





Applications can be found online at shorelinewa.gov/procon . If you would like a paper copy of the applications, contact the City Clerk’s Office at clk@shorelinewa.gov or 206-801-2230.









To learn more about the requirements for the voters' pamphlet and the duties of the pro and con committees, you can review the





The City Council will review applications and appoint the committee members at its July 25 business meeting.To learn more about the requirements for the voters' pamphlet and the duties of the pro and con committees, you can review the 2022 Jurisdiction Manual at King County Elections





Accompanying the ballots will be the King County Voters' Pamphlet. The pamphlet will include an explanatory statement from the City that states the effect of the levy if approved.