Local student earns degree at St. Cloud State University

Friday, July 1, 2022

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (June 29, 2022) - St. Cloud State University graduated more than 1,132 students during spring semester 2022.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, MAJOR, HONORS

Seattle, WA

Tyler Flaten, Bachelor of Science in Engineering, Software Engineering, Summa Cum Laude


St. Cloud State University is Minnesota's second-largest university, with more than 11,000 students from our regional communities, area states, and 90 different nations. Students choose from more than 60 graduate study programs and more than 200 majors, minors and pre-professional programs that hold nearly every available national accreditation. The 100-acre campus is located about an hour northwest of Minneapolis along the banks of the Mississippi River.



