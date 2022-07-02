Beavers return to Lake Forest Park - learn about them at free Nature Walks on July 7 and August 9

From the LFPSF wildlife camera at Grace Cole Nature Park showing one of the

actual beavers living there - we now have verified there are 2.

The last time beavers were in the news here it was a story of conflict, when "Beatrix" the Beaver began building a dam on Hillside Creek (a tributary to Brookside Creek). Unfortunately, her work threatened to flood the entrance to Brookside Elementary school's parking lot and the playfield.



The neighbors and the Foundation brought in BeaversNW, a nonprofit organization with a mission to help humans coexist with beavers. There was little to be done in that case except relocate "Beatrix" to better habitat, and she is now happily living in the upper Skagit valley.



