Red Sky Gallery reception Saturday for featured artist Kristen Reitz-Green

Artwork by Kristen Reitz-Green

We proudly welcome, Kristen Reitz-Green in to the Red Sky Gallery as the featured artist for the month of July.





This show encompasses pieces from three bodies of work.





There are paintings of food, her most well known genre, her latest series, ‘Glassworks’ of jars and marbles and 2 pieces from ‘Abstraction through Reality’ series.





Much of her work centers around the nostalgia we feel for favorite things, often from childhood memories and the joy of beautiful colors on a canvas. Her breathtaking work is on display until July 31st.





Artist reception is Saturday, July 9, 2022 from 4:00-7:00pm.





Red Sky Gallery is on the upper level of Town Center in Lake Forest Park at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.











