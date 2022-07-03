Cristi Camp selected as interim assistant principal at Shorecrest High School

Sunday, July 3, 2022

Cristi Camp, interim assistant
principal at Shorecrest
Cristi Camp has been selected to serve as an interim assistant principal at Shorecrest High School for the 2022-23 school year, Superintendent Susana Reyes announced. Cristi replaces Becky Worrell, who served as an assistant principal Shorecrest since 2007.

Since 2016, Cristi has served as an instructional coach at Einstein Middle School here in the Shoreline School District. Prior to that, Cristi’s teaching career was in science and special education at the middle and high school levels with the Shoreline and Issaquah school districts. 

Cristi holds a master’s degree in Special Education from Seattle University, and she received a bachelor’s degree in Biological Sciences and her teacher certification from the University of Colorado Boulder. She is also a National Board Certified Teacher who has been teaching since 2005.

"Cristi Camp is a passionate, experienced, and committed educator who has devoted her educational career to ensuring that all students have access to rigorous and engaging curriculum and instruction,” says Superintendent Reyes. “We are excited to welcome Cristi to Shorecrest!"


Posted by DKH at 4:15 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  