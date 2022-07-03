Don't call 911 for fireworks - do take care of your animals - fireworks shows on the 3rd and 4th of July

Fireworks Photo by Nitish Meena on Unsplash By Diane Hettrick By Diane Hettrick





Every police department in the area, from Everett to Seattle, is putting out polite or not so polite notices not to call 911 for fireworks. Police rarely catch those annoying people in the act.





All you are accomplishing is to block the dispatch lines.





If something is on fire - if someone is injured - call 911 immediately.





Otherwise keep your fingers off the phone.





If you must do something:

Report fireworks violations in King county by calling 206-848-0800 or online at https://bit.ly/3a8g5Sp

If they are your next door neighbors in Shoreline, take a video of them in action and send it to See Click Fix

Complain on your favorite social media site

Take care of your pets. Cats tend to hide under the bed, but dogs are prone to bolting out the door and running. Do whatever works for your dogs - thunder shirts, drugs, your soothing presence, a leash when they go outside - but make sure they can't get off your property. If they run you'll get them back but it might be 4-5 days.





The 3rd of July fireworks shows





Mountlake Terrace has a big fireworks display on Sunday the 3rd of July - Ballinger Park, 23000 Lakeview Drive. Food trucks, live music, and games at 6pm and fireworks starting around 10pm Parking is an issue. has a big fireworks display on Sunday the 3rd of July - Ballinger Park, 23000 Lakeview Drive. Food trucks, live music, and games at 6pm and fireworks starting around 10pm details here Parking is an issue.





Edmonds is joining MLT because Civic Field is under construction.





Gas Works Park - the big Amazon Seafair Summer Fourth event is back on this year

Monday, July 4 from 3 - 11pm





T-Mobile Space Needle fireworks

They will be happening this year in person Info here





KING TV5 Macy's fireworks show

On TV starting at 8pm





If you can find a vantage point over Lake Washington you might be able to see Bellevue fireworks. Private parties often have fireworks at Sheridan Beach or the Civic Club. Kenmore doesn't see to have a show this year, probably because Log Boom Park barefly reopened after major construction.





If you have a vantage point on Puget Sound, Kingston will be holding its annual fireworks show from an offshore barge. It won't be as spectacular this year because Edmonds won't have fireworks.











