July events at Dunn Gardens

Sunday, July 3, 2022

Special events at the beautiful Dunn Gardens in July 2022

“Children’s Theater” 
Thursday, July 14th at 5:30pm

“Gather the kids and join us on the Great Lawn for an evening of children’s theater. 

Dunn Gardens has partnered with The 14/48 Projects to present “Mega Hero Rangers Go Go Go Supreme!!!”

https://dunngardens.org/event/childrens-theater/

“Nature Therapy” 
Sunday, July 17th at 10am

Join us at Dunn Gardens for our first Nature Therapy with Mileva Huljey. 

This class is inspired by the Japanese practice of Forest Bathing.

In this class you will immerse yourself in nature to support health, happiness and to connect with yourself and the beauty of the natural world.


“Pines and Needles: PNW African American Quilters in Dunn Gardens” 
Saturday, July 23rd at 12pm

Dunn Gardens will serve as the backdrop for the colorful quilts created by the PNW African American Quilters. 

These incredible artists have been meeting all year in the classroom to design and construct a botanical quilt inspired by the beauty of Dunn Gardens

Dunn Gardens is located at 13533 Northshire Rd NW Seattle, WA 98177 just south of Shoreline.



