July events at Dunn Gardens

Thursday, July 14th at 5:30pm



https://dunngardens.org/event/childrens-theater/

Sunday, July 17th at 10am

Join us at Dunn Gardens for our first Nature Therapy with Mileva Huljey. Join us at Dunn Gardens for our first Nature Therapy with Mileva Huljey.





This class is inspired by the Japanese practice of Forest Bathing.





In this class you will immerse yourself in nature to support health, happiness and to connect with yourself and the beauty of the natural world.









Saturday, July 23rd at 12pm



Dunn Gardens will serve as the backdrop for the colorful quilts created by the PNW African American Quilters.





These incredible artists have been meeting all year in the classroom to design and construct a botanical quilt inspired by the beauty of Dunn Gardens





Dunn Gardens has partnered with The 14/48 Projects to present “Mega Hero Rangers Go Go Go Supreme!!!”