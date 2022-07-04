Beat Brackett 5k Run/Walk routed through Woodway Monday
Monday, July 4, 2022
The race begins at 8:00am at City Park in Edmonds with 400-600 runners expected.
All participants are anticipated to finish by 11:00am. Volunteers will pack-up and be picked up around 11:00am.
Runners are made aware that this is not a closed route – they must share the road with vehicles.
Most runners are familiar with this type of situation as it is common for organized races to use routes not closed to traffic. Many runners will be wearing white race shirts for easy visibility.
