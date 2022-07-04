Beat Brackett 5k Run/Walk routed through Woodway Monday

Monday, July 4, 2022

On July 4, 2022 the set-up for the Beat Brackett 5k Run/Walk begins at 6:00am. Volunteers will be stationed at several points along the running route to help guide traffic and runners. 

The race begins at 8:00am at City Park in Edmonds with 400-600 runners expected. 

All participants are anticipated to finish by 11:00am. Volunteers will pack-up and be picked up around 11:00am.

Runners are made aware that this is not a closed route – they must share the road with vehicles. 

Most runners are familiar with this type of situation as it is common for organized races to use routes not closed to traffic. Many runners will be wearing white race shirts for easy visibility.



