Police investigating Sunday morning shooting in Lake City neighborhood

By Detective Patrick Michaud





Additional officers located shell casings over three city blocks.





Medics transported the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.



Witnesses told officers they saw two groups fleeing the area, firing handguns out the windows of vehicles. Witnesses said an additional group of shooters was reported to have run into an apartment at a nearby location.



Officers surrounded the apartment and called out the occupants. Witnesses were unable to identify who the shooters were.





Police booked one person into jail for assault and firearms violation warrants. Officers recovered two loaded AR-15 style rifles from the apartment, and found two magazines and approximately 50 rounds on the street nearby.



This remains an active and ongoing investigation.









Officers found that a 14-year-old victim had been shot in the arm and had fled to a nearby business.