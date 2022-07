7th District Representative Pramila Jayapal According to reporting in The Seattle Times a man with a gun was arrested after driving up and down the street in front of Rep. Pramila Jayapal's house, screaming racial insults. According to reporting in The Seattle Times a man with a gun was arrested after driving up and down the street in front of Rep. Pramila Jayapal's house, screaming racial insults.









Rep. Jayapal posted this message:

Thank you to everyone who has called and sent good wishes after the incidents of Saturday night at our house.

My family and I are safe, and we are grateful to Seattle Police Dept, Capitol Police and the FBI for their swift and professional work on this situation and investigation.