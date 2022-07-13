Scams target utility customers - but there is help with utility bills
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
help with utility bills, there has been an increase in scam reports of people posing as representatives of the City.
SCL and SPU will not call customers to demand immediate payment or personal financial information.
If someone calls demanding payment rather than working with you to establish a payment plan, that is a scam. Customers who believe they’ve been contacted by a scammer should call 206-684-3000 to verify their account.
If you or someone you know is behind on utility bills, please know that resources are available. Learn more about short- and long-term payment plans available to all customers. Income-eligible residential customers may also qualify for bill assistance programs.
If you or someone you know is behind on utility bills, please know that resources are available. Learn more about short- and long-term payment plans available to all customers. Income-eligible residential customers may also qualify for bill assistance programs.
0 comments:
Post a Comment