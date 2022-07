Scams target utility customers - but there is help with utility bills

As Seattle City Light (SCL) and Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) work to inform customers about resources available to help with utility bills , there has been an increase in scam reports of people posing as representatives of the City.

If someone calls demanding payment rather than working with you to establish a payment plan, that is a scam. Customers who believe they’ve been contacted by a scammer should call 206-684-3000 to verify their account.If you or someone you know is behind on utility bills, please know that resources are available. Learn more about short- and long-term payment plans available to all customers. Income-eligible residential customers may also qualify for bill assistance programs.