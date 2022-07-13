Scams target utility customers - but there is help with utility bills

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

As Seattle City Light (SCL) and Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) work to inform customers about resources available to help with utility bills, there has been an increase in scam reports of people posing as representatives of the City.

SCL and SPU will not call customers to demand immediate payment or personal financial information. 

If someone calls demanding payment rather than working with you to establish a payment plan, that is a scam. Customers who believe they’ve been contacted by a scammer should call 206-684-3000 to verify their account.

If you or someone you know is behind on utility bills, please know that resources are available. Learn more about short- and long-term payment plans available to all customers. Income-eligible residential customers may also qualify for bill assistance programs.



Posted by DKH at 12:08 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  