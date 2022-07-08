Gallery at LFP features Andrea Lewicki and Angelina Kidd





ShoreLake Arts Gallery Presents:

Andrea Lewicki and Angelina Kidd

June 29 - August 13, 2022









The ShoreLake Arts Gallery is not-for-profit and features changing art exhibits on the walls every 6 weeks, as well as jewelry, ceramics, glass, paper goods and more by over 100 local artists. Located in the Town Center at Lake Forest Park at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE. You can also view and purchase art in the online shop





Andrea Lewicki (b. 1974) is an award-winning abstract artist. Insulated from traditional art for most of her life, her childhood was spent in a rural and defunct retirement community in northeastern Arizona surrounded by miles of dusty desert horizons, her mother's Mexican heritage, and her father's hot rod cars.





A love of industrial grit and persistent curiosity led to an initial career in chemical engineering. Later, she found a more natural home in abstract art, which she describes as "a place where nothing is obvious, straight-on, or predictably duplicated."





The most understood she has ever felt was when standing before "Bleu II" by Joan Miro in Paris. After years of traffic and urban sprawl, Lewicki returned to rural life at the edge Western Washington's Snoqualmie Valley. She is an aspiring studio hermit.



Artist Statement



I construct mixed media collages on paper with a sewing machine. Assembling layers without coats of adhesive preserves the expressive material qualities that are most important to me. I enjoy the physical, mechanical aspect of making art, preferring scrapers to paintbrushes and visible construction methods. The hands-on nature of my work stirs up memories from childhood and imaginative storytelling, and both are intertwined in visual, abstract compositions.



My studio practice is aimed at releasing structure. The art I produce is often multi-generational in that I finish work then repurpose it, sometimes immediately. Most of my time is spent cutting and cropping materials I will later stitch into new contexts. There is emotional release in these processes which, together, are a form of reinvention. Through collage, I have been hundreds of different versions of myself.

Angelina Kidd, MFA is a Pacific Northwest artist specializing in the handmade: historical photographic processes, constructed imagery collage and paper arts. Born to a Cuban father and an American mother of Filipino and Polynesian descent, Angelina spent her early years in Honolulu, Hawai'i, before moving to the mainland. Angelina received her Master of Fine Arts from Lesley University School of Art and Design in Boston and has been featured in galleries and exhibitions around the country.



Artist Statement



I use photography to convey several themes. One is the possibility of life after life and the passage of the soul between these two planes of existence. Another is the theme of humanity's relationship with the natural world and its mysteries. In many of my photographs I use animals as characters, both as actors in their own right and to convey aspects of human experience to the viewer. The key elements of light, shadow and color combine with each of these themes to suggest an overarching sense of longing.