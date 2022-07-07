4,000 new native plants at Ballinger Park

Thursday, July 7, 2022

New lakeside plantings at Ballinger Park
Photo courtesy City of Mountlake Terrace

These are the new lakeside plantings and erosion control areas at Ballinger Park. These three areas contain 4,000+ native plants, including 10 Western Red Cedars, and fencing to protect those plants.

Please stay out of these areas so they can thrive!

The newly refurbished Ballinger Park is located at 23000 Lakeview Drive in Mountlake Terrace, just north of Shoreline.

--City of Mountlake Terrace



