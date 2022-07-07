Bastyr University's Master of Public Health Program gains national accreditation

CEPH approved accreditation of Bastyr University’s MPH program at its June 1-3, 2022 meeting. It is one of three programs in Washington State that is CEPH accredited.Through the incorporation of real-world projects with community organizations, Bastyr University’s MPH program develops public health professionals with a focus on social justice, health equity, and community health.

Regional, state, and local public health jurisdictions, and tribal health organizations

School systems and universities to design health programs, promote and teach health-focused curriculum

Health care networks, hospitals, and clinics directing patient and staff education, and conducting community outreach

Social service and non-profit organizations focused on research, population health, education, and service in marginalized communities

“Bastyr’s Master of Public Health program prepares graduates to be innovative and culturally competent providers of evidence-based public health initiatives and policies that prioritize social justice and health equity in our communities,” says Bastyr University Chair of Public Health Dr. Robin Fenn.





MPH program graduates serve communities with their abilities to assess community needs, plan, promote and deliver health education and intervention programs, research and evaluate health program outcomes, and as experts in accessing community health resources.In addition, Bastyr University’s MPH program prepares graduates for the national Certified Health Education Specialist (CHES) exam. Data from alumni demonstrates Bastyr University’s MPH program has a 100% CHES pass rate.With accreditation Bastyr University MPH graduates can expect expanded employment opportunities with:Bastyr University is a nonprofit, private university offering doctoral, graduate, and undergraduate degrees, with a multidisciplinary curriculum in science-based natural health and medicine.