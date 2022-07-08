Forest Exploration and Nature Art for Kids (7-13 year olds)

Friday, July 8, 2022

Explore the forest with Shoreline Community College
Calling all inquisitive and adventurous minds! Come spend a morning or afternoon exploring the forest and waterways of Boeing Creek and Shoreview Park. 

We’ll meld science, art, and plenty of games as we learn about trees, stream ecology, macroinvertebrates, and more. 

Activities will range from bark rubbings to fort building to creating a sound map of the green spaces around us. 

Come prepared to get leaves in your hair and dirt on your shoes.

Saturday, July 30, 2022 - 9:00 am – 12:00 pm - Fee: $39 - Malaika Rosenfeld - Age 7-9 years
Location: 1522/1500 Building, SCC Campus

Saturday, July 30, 2022 - 1:00 – 4:00 pm - Fee: $39 - Malaika Rosenfeld - Age 10-13 years
Location: 1522/1500 Building, SCC Campus

Shoreline Community College continuing education
16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133




Posted by DKH at 1:51 AM
Tags: , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  