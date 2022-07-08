Forest Exploration and Nature Art for Kids (7-13 year olds)

Explore the forest with Shoreline Community College





We’ll meld science, art, and plenty of games as we learn about trees, stream ecology, macroinvertebrates, and more.





Activities will range from bark rubbings to fort building to creating a sound map of the green spaces around us.





Come prepared to get leaves in your hair and dirt on your shoes.



Saturday, July 30, 2022 - 9:00 am – 12:00 pm - Fee: $39 - Malaika Rosenfeld - Age 7-9 years

Location: 1522/1500 Building, SCC Campus



Saturday, July 30, 2022 - 1:00 – 4:00 pm - Fee: $39 - Malaika Rosenfeld - Age 10-13 years

Location: 1522/1500 Building, SCC Campus



Shoreline Community College continuing education

16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133

















Calling all inquisitive and adventurous minds! Come spend a morning or afternoon exploring the forest and waterways of Boeing Creek and Shoreview Park.