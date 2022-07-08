Forest Exploration and Nature Art for Kids (7-13 year olds)
Friday, July 8, 2022
|Explore the forest with Shoreline Community College
We’ll meld science, art, and plenty of games as we learn about trees, stream ecology, macroinvertebrates, and more.
Activities will range from bark rubbings to fort building to creating a sound map of the green spaces around us.
Come prepared to get leaves in your hair and dirt on your shoes.
Saturday, July 30, 2022 - 9:00 am – 12:00 pm - Fee: $39 - Malaika Rosenfeld - Age 7-9 years
Location: 1522/1500 Building, SCC Campus
Saturday, July 30, 2022 - 1:00 – 4:00 pm - Fee: $39 - Malaika Rosenfeld - Age 10-13 years
Location: 1522/1500 Building, SCC Campus
16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
