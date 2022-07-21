Edmonds motorcyclist injured after being struck on I-405 Tuesday

Thursday, July 21, 2022

Location of collision

A 23-year-old Edmonds man was taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center after the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a vehicle changing lanes on Interstate 405 near Bothell Tuesday, the Washington State Patrol said.

The motorcycle was southbound on Interstate 405 around 12:30 p.m. when the vehicle, a Nissan Pathfinder driven by a 23-year-old Everett woman, changed lanes. She struck the motorcycle and forced it into the guardrail, and the motorcyclist was ejected.

The woman and her three passengers weren’t injured, the state patrol said.



