FTC and 18 states join forces to protect military consumers from jewelry retailer’s illegal practices

Thursday, July 21, 2022

 The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and 18 states just announced a settlement with Harris Jewelry, a national retailer alleged to have targeted military families with a host of deceptive and unfair practices, including violations of the Military Lending Act. 

Among other things, the company must stop collecting millions of dollars of debt, provide refunds for purchased protection plans and refunds for overpayments, and once its obligations under the order are met, complete its shutdown of operations and dissolve pursuant to state laws.

Under the terms of the judgment, Harris Jewelers’ will stop collecting on $911,525 worth of debt for 547 Washington service members who made purchases from the company’s stores, which averages to approximately $1,666 per customer. Under a separate claims process, $597,925 will be split among 1,804 individuals who are eligible for refunds depending on which warranties they purchased.

Harris Jewelry, which had a store in Tacoma Mall, closed all its stores during the pandemic.

