Blue Kettle Bookmobile at Drumlin for Sunday Brunch July 24, 2022

Thursday, July 21, 2022

Blue Kettle Bookmobile at Drumlin Sunday
Sunday brunch at Drumlin in Ridgecrest Shoreline (by the Crest Theatre) gets a literary twist for all ages this weekend. 

The gorgeous Blue Kettle Books traveling bookshop (yes, a bookmobile!) will be serving up "food for the mind" alongside breakfast food truck Sunny Up from 8am to 2pm. 

The Drumlin will be serving coffee, tea, mimosas, red beers and their regular beverage menu, plus Baking Brad's cinnamon rolls, biscuits and bagels made fresh that morning. 

Discover a rich trove of passionately curated books and PNW-made gifts. 

Parents: we've got reading and activity books galore to keep kids busy at the table. And what better breakfast discussion than your latest favorite read? 

Come see for yourself at Books 'n Brunch at the Drumlin!

522 NE 165th St, Shoreline WA 98155

Hours
  • Monday–Thursday // 3 - 10pm
  • Friday–Saturday // 3 - 10pm
  • Sunday // 8am - 10pm


