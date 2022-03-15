Spring season ferry vehicle reservations now available

Ferry in the San Juans. Photo courtesy WSDOT

Vehicle reservations for ferry travel on March 27 to June 18, 2022 on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands and Port Townsend / Coupeville routes are now available.

This morning’s release includes the final two weeks of winter season (March 27 to April 9) and spring season (April 10 to June 18).





As a reminder, WSF pushed back the start of spring season by two weeks to ensure increased reliability as they work to increase to spring service levels while continuing to face crewing challenges.





For the Anacortes/San Juan Islands run, another batch of reservations will be released two weeks before each specific sailing and again two days before.









