LFP residents are eligible for a 24-hr early registration to Shoreline recreation programs

Live in Lake Forest Park? Interested in recreation? Take advantage of recreational programs and camps offered through the City of Shoreline.





Lake Forest Park residents are eligible for a 24-hour early registration period, ahead of the general public, prior to the start of each season’s programs plus an 8% discount on all program fees (not rentals) through the entire year!



LFP Residents early registration begins 8:00am:

Summer Camp Registration – March 17, 2022

Spring/Summer Program Registration – March 24, 2022 The City of Shoreline’s new recreation/rental registration system is now live and their registration page has a new look. All your past account information is there at: LFP Residents early registration begins 8:00am:The City of Shoreline’s new recreation/rental registration system is now live and their registration page has a new look. All your past account information is there at: www.shorelinewa.gov/registernow . You will use your same username (your email) to access your account.





However, you will need to create a new password. Click “forgot Password” and it will send a link to your email to set a new password.





You can also visit shorelinewa.gov/recreation for more information and, as always, give them a call at 206-801-2600 with any questions.



As a reminder, LFP offers scholarship reimbursements for eligible youth and specialized recreational participants who reside in the City and are registered for and attend cultural, recreational, or aquatic programs and camps. For more information, go to our webpage or call City Hall, 206-368-5440.







