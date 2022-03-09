Spring Kids Garden March 19 and 20 at Kruckeberg

Can you find all the signs of spring in the Garden? This event features a self-guided activity in the lower Garden and a craft for youth to take home.

Celebrate the first day of spring with Kruckeberg Botanic Garden and the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club!The Spring Kids Garden event is a collaboration between the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation and the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club to celebrate and inspire youth gardeners! Printing and materials donated by Coldwell Banker Bain and T/L Nursery.The safety of our guests, volunteers, and staff is our #1 priority! Please observe covid-19 safety guidelines: wear a mask if you are unvaccinated, practice social distancing, wash your hands often, and stay home if you’re not feeling well!10 am – 12 pm is our busiest time, we suggest visiting the Garden later afternoon to help ensure safe social distancing. Parking at the Garden is limited please consider walking, biking, or carpooling.