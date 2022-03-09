Spring Kids Garden March 19 and 20 at Kruckeberg
Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Kruckeberg Garden
Celebrate the first day of spring with Kruckeberg Botanic Garden and the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club!
Can you find all the signs of spring in the Garden? This event features a self-guided activity in the lower Garden and a craft for youth to take home.
The Spring Kids Garden event is a collaboration between the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation and the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club to celebrate and inspire youth gardeners! Printing and materials donated by Coldwell Banker Bain and T/L Nursery.
This event is free to youth and their families. Limit one kit per child, while supplies last.
Please note: The safety of our guests, volunteers, and staff is our #1 priority! Please observe covid-19 safety guidelines: wear a mask if you are unvaccinated, practice social distancing, wash your hands often, and stay home if you’re not feeling well!
10 am – 12 pm is our busiest time, we suggest visiting the Garden later afternoon to help ensure safe social distancing. Parking at the Garden is limited please consider walking, biking, or carpooling.
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden 20312 15th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177
