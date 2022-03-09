FTC knocks out Raging Bull’s deceptive earnings claims
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
For people trying to gain a financial foothold, the promise of “$10,000 per week” is a heavyweight representation.
But all too often, they wind up losing their life savings to the promoters of bogus investment schemes.
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) just announced a $2.425 million settlement in its action against RagingBull.com, an outfit the agency says exploited people’s dreams of economic security while often leaving them on the financial ropes and trapped in hard-to-cancel subscriptions.
