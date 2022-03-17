Shows this weekend at Shoreline Community College Theater - improv and sketches

Thursday, March 17, 2022

Going on this weekend at Shoreline Community College Theater, two shows. Both are student written, directed and acted.

Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 9:30pm (doors open 9pm) Improvisation COMEDY. Free!


Student sketches as you might guess from the title: sketchy students sketchy sketches

Performances on Friday and Saturday, March 18, 19 at 7:30pm and Sunday, March 20 at 3pm.

Tickets sold here - general admission $10, seniors $8, children 11+ $6.




