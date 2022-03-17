Shows this weekend at Shoreline Community College Theater - improv and sketches
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Going on this weekend at Shoreline Community College Theater, two shows. Both are student written, directed and acted.
Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 9:30pm (doors open 9pm) Improvisation COMEDY. Free!
Student sketches as you might guess from the title: sketchy students sketchy sketches
Performances on Friday and Saturday, March 18, 19 at 7:30pm and Sunday, March 20 at 3pm.
Tickets sold here - general admission $10, seniors $8, children 11+ $6.
Shoreline Community College Theater, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Building 1600, Shoreline WA 98133. Masks required.
0 comments:
Post a Comment