Shorewood girls varsity basketball team are state 3A Academic Champions with a 3.94 grade point average

Shorewood girls varsity basketball team

Academic Champions

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools





Shorewood High School's Girls Basketball varsity team was awarded the 3A Academic Championship by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association on Saturday, March 5, 2022 during the 3A Girls Basketball Championship game at the Tacoma Dome.





The 11-person squad averaged a 3.94 grade point average to earn this prestigious award for the 2021-2022 winter season.

Congratulations to our stellar student athletes!







