Shorewood girls varsity basketball team are state 3A Academic Champions with a 3.94 grade point average
Thursday, March 10, 2022
|Shorewood girls varsity basketball team
Academic Champions
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
Shorewood High School's Girls Basketball varsity team was awarded the 3A Academic Championship by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association on Saturday, March 5, 2022 during the 3A Girls Basketball Championship game at the Tacoma Dome.
The 11-person squad averaged a 3.94 grade point average to earn this prestigious award for the 2021-2022 winter season.
Congratulations to our stellar student athletes!
