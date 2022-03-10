Ryu's catalytic converters bill passes legislature - goes to governor for signature

Thursday, March 10, 2022

Rep. Cindy Ryu, D-32
Olympia—The Washington House of Representatives granted final legislative approval to HB 1815 Tuesday evening to deter theft of catalytic converters, a rapidly growing problem in communities across Washington state. 

The bill now heads to Governor Inslee's desk for his signature.

The final legislation was strengthened to include:
  • Additional documentation requirements of the scrap metal recyclers and vehicle wreckers
  • A Three-day cooling off period for them to make payments beyond $30 to sellers
  • Creates a Consumer Protection Act violation
  • While not creating new crimes, imposes fines of $1,000 per catalytic converter for violations of existing metal theft laws
  • Adds an emergency clause while giving several weeks for businesses to adopt these new practices
  • Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs will establish a grant and training program to assist local law enforcement agencies targeting metal theft

“This bill became stronger because colleagues engaged with the industry, the Governor’s Office and law enforcement agencies every step of the way.

"With the Governor’s signature, the new law can help reverse the spike in catalytic converter thefts, and the Washington State University work group will help inform further efforts the state can take to protect people from this crime,” said Rep Cindy Ryu (D-Shoreline), the bill’s prime sponsor.

Reps Valdez and Pollet (D-46) co-sponsored the bill.


