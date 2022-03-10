Ryu's catalytic converters bill passes legislature - goes to governor for signature

The bill now heads to Governor Inslee's desk for his signature.









“This bill became stronger because colleagues engaged with the industry, the Governor’s Office and law enforcement agencies every step of the way."With the Governor’s signature, the new law can help reverse the spike in catalytic converter thefts, and the Washington State University work group will help inform further efforts the state can take to protect people from this crime,” said Rep Cindy Ryu (D-Shoreline), the bill’s prime sponsor.Reps Valdez and Pollet (D-46) co-sponsored the bill.