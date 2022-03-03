Shoreline council to hold strategic planning retreat Friday and Saturday

Thursday, March 3, 2022

St. Edwards Lodge
The Shoreline City Council will hold a retreat on March 4-5, 2022
  • Friday 8:30 - 4pm, and 
  • Saturday from 8:30 - 12:30pm 
at St. Edwards Lodge in Kenmore, WA. 

The purpose of this meeting is to hold a strategic planning and goal-setting workshop to monitor progress and determine priorities and action steps for the coming year. 

The result is the establishment of the Council’s goals and workplan. 

This workplan, which is aimed at improving the City’s ability to fulfill the community’s vision, is then reflected in department workplans, in the City’s budget and capital improvement plan and through special initiatives.

To attend the meeting on Zoom, click this link:https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87246221977?pwd=UElsQ1ZiZzA4NFFxSGlBSGJtRUpTZz09#success

Full agenda and staff documents can be seen here:



