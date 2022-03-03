Celebrating St. Patrick's Day in Edmonds with Irish dance open house
Thursday, March 3, 2022
|Young dancers at Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dancing
Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day 2022 in Edmonds with Irish Dance Open House
March 19, 2022
- 11:15-12:00 (3-6 year olds)
- 12:15-1:00 (7-12 year olds)
- 1:00-1:45 (Adults)
EDMONDS, WA - St. Patrick’s Day is back on the calendar this 2022, and local Edmonds school, the Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dancing, is celebrating this Irish holiday with free open Irish dancing classes for all ages.
From the youngest little jumper at 3 years old to an adult looking for an energetic fitness class can hop on into the dance studio and experience a bit of Irish culture.
Irish dancing has been a mainstay of Irish culture since the earliest day of the celts. The traditional music and dance scene were deeply entwined, as throughout the generations, locals would gather to play music and dance. The dance form evolved from its most traditional roots when the Gaelic League was founded in 1893 that promoted Irish language and culture which included dance.
At the Carroll-Henderson School, dancers experience the harmony between the traditional music and dance. Dancers learn the traditional, artistic, and competitive aspects of Irish dancing.
Come experience this living tradition for free at our Irish Dance Open House. Registration is required online at https://www.chirishdance.com/programs.
Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dancing
Location: Edmonds Masonic Lodge
522 Dayton St, Edmonds, WA 98020
“We were heartbroken to miss our 2020 and 2021 St. Patrick’s Day seasons. However, safety for our dancers is our number one priority, and through this time, we prioritized our dancers’ and community’s health.
"Now that we can safely resume our performances and share this beautiful traditional art form with our community again, we are welcoming in all people to have a taste of Irish dancing!” said head teacher and owner, Lauren Carroll-Bolger.
Irish dancing has been a mainstay of Irish culture since the earliest day of the celts. The traditional music and dance scene were deeply entwined, as throughout the generations, locals would gather to play music and dance. The dance form evolved from its most traditional roots when the Gaelic League was founded in 1893 that promoted Irish language and culture which included dance.
At the Carroll-Henderson School, dancers experience the harmony between the traditional music and dance. Dancers learn the traditional, artistic, and competitive aspects of Irish dancing.
Come experience this living tradition for free at our Irish Dance Open House. Registration is required online at https://www.chirishdance.com/programs.
Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dancing
Location: Edmonds Masonic Lodge
522 Dayton St, Edmonds, WA 98020
0 comments:
Post a Comment