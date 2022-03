Celebrating St. Patrick's Day in Edmonds with Irish dance open house

“We were heartbroken to miss our 2020 and 2021 St. Patrick’s Day seasons. However, safety for our dancers is our number one priority, and through this time, we prioritized our dancers’ and community’s health.

"Now that we can safely resume our performances and share this beautiful traditional art form with our community again, we are welcoming in all people to have a taste of Irish dancing!” said head teacher and owner, Lauren Carroll-Bolger.

From the youngest little jumper at 3 years old to an adult looking for an energetic fitness class can hop on into the dance studio and experience a bit of Irish culture.Irish dancing has been a mainstay of Irish culture since the earliest day of the celts. The traditional music and dance scene were deeply entwined, as throughout the generations, locals would gather to play music and dance. The dance form evolved from its most traditional roots when the Gaelic League was founded in 1893 that promoted Irish language and culture which included dance.At the Carroll-Henderson School, dancers experience the harmony between the traditional music and dance. Dancers learn the traditional, artistic, and competitive aspects of Irish dancing.Come experience this living tradition for free at our Irish Dance Open House. Registration is required online at https://www.chirishdance.com/programs Carroll-Henderson School of Irish DancingLocation: Edmonds Masonic Lodge