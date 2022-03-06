Retirement party at Northshore Fire

Photo courtesy Northshore Fire









Between Battalion Chief Doug Knight, Battalion Chief Jeff Tagart, Firefighter Tyler Williams and Firefighter Brian Gilbert there is a combined 120+ years of service to the citizens of Kenmore and Lake Forest Park.





We honor, congratulate and love you guys. All the best in the next chapter of life!!







On Saturday, March 5, 2022, Northshore Fire celebrated all four recent retirees from the department.