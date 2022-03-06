Retirement party at Northshore Fire

Sunday, March 6, 2022

Retirement party at Northshore Fire
Photo courtesy Northshore Fire

On Saturday, March 5, 2022, Northshore Fire celebrated all four recent retirees from the department. 

Between Battalion Chief Doug Knight, Battalion Chief Jeff Tagart, Firefighter Tyler Williams and Firefighter Brian Gilbert there is a combined 120+ years of service to the citizens of Kenmore and Lake Forest Park. 

We honor, congratulate and love you guys. All the best in the next chapter of life!!



