Ballinger Park Waterfront reopens after renovations

New fishing pier at Lake Ballinger doesn't impress the ducks

Photo by Steven H. Robinson





The Ballinger Park waterfront opened two weeks ago after being closed since the summer. The updated waterfront features a new 220-foot aluminum fishing pier, boat launch, dock, restrooms and other amenities.





220-foot aluminum fishing pier

Photo by Steven H. Robinson



Some fencing will remain on site to protect new plantings that remain vulnerable. Visitors are asked to follow all posted signs as the crews wrap up remaining tasks.





Admiring the view from the fishing pier

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Construction started in July on improvements totaling nearly $1.5 million, much of it funded by grants. The project focused on active waterfront recreation on the east side of Lake Ballinger with quiet activities on the west side. It is important to note that fishing should take place on the new pier and not the boat launch.





New boat launch and boat desk

Photo courtesy City of Mountlake Terrace

Many of the amenities were originally installed in the 1970s, and the park needed to better account for modern standards around accessibility and habitat protection.





Already enjoying the lake on what looks like a raft

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

This year will bring construction of a Universally Accessible Playground nearby. A separate project, on the west side of the park, involves new trails and a wildlife viewing platform, along with a realignment of Hall Creek for habitat restoration. Designs are nearing completion, with construction expected in 2023.












